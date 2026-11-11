Moody's raises India's FY27 growth to 7% citing energy diversification

India's solid consumption and better investment climate are fueling this positive outlook, plus its big refining capacity helps cushion fuel disruptions.

But there are still some clouds: inflation is creeping close to the RBI's limit, and tricky weather, like weak monsoons or El Nino, could hurt crops.

Moody's also warns that expected rate hikes might delay private investment bouncing back, though rising industrial credit and higher factory use hint at a new wave of business spending.