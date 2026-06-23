Moody's rates SpaceX Baa1 despite cash burn citing leadership
Business
Moody's just gave SpaceX a Baa1 investment-grade rating, even though the company is burning through cash and gearing up for big spending years ahead.
The move signals strong faith in SpaceX's leadership as America's go-to launch provider, steady Starlink revenue, and its vital role in national space projects.
S&P projects $132B debt by 2028
SpaceX isn't out of the woods financially: < em>S&P rates it a notch lower, expecting negative cash flow until 2030 and debt to soar to $132 billion by 2028.
Still, investors are optimistic thanks to ambitious projects like reusable rockets and global internet satellites.
With about $20 billion in fresh funding expected soon, SpaceX's future looks busy, bold.