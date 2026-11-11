Moody's sees India outpacing China in GDP growth by 2028
Moody's just shared that India is on track to outpace China in GDP growth by 2028.
Its latest report puts India's growth at 7%, while China is expected to slow down to about 4%.
The main reasons? India's booming local spending and a friendlier investment scene, especially as China faces some tough economic hurdles.
Demand and private investment support manufacturing
India's strength comes from solid economic foundations, steady consumer demand, and a comeback in private investments, factors that could further strengthen manufacturing and productivity.
Moody's also pointed out that India can handle global energy price shocks pretty well, which led it to raise its growth forecast for the coming years.