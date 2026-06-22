Moody's warns India's fragmented water governance threatens public finances

India's aging infrastructure and groundwater overuse

Old aging water infrastructure, overused groundwater, and rising demand from tech industries (think data centers for cloud computing and AI) are stretching resources thin.

Agriculture, using up 80% of India's freshwater, is highly subsidized, and many regions lack resources to invest in necessary infrastructure.

On top of that, climate issues like heat waves, floods, and unpredictable monsoons make it harder to fix these shortages.

If nothing changes soon, Moody's warns we could see more financial strain in already stressed regions.