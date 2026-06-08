Moonshot AI seeks $2B to raise valuation to $30B
Moonshot AI, the team behind the Kimi chatbot, is hoping to raise up to $2 billion and push its value all the way to $30 billion.
That's a huge jump from just over $4 billion back in December, pretty wild growth for a company that was valued at $20 billion only recently.
If this funding round goes through, Moonshot will be one of China's hottest names in tech.
Moonshot AI readies Hong Kong IPO
With annual recurring revenue topping $200 million in April, Moonshot is riding high on demand for its chatbots and language models.
It is gearing up for an IPO in Hong Kong by restructuring under new rules, making sure it can keep getting international funding.
Founded by former Tsinghua professor Yang Zhilin, it has also launched Kimi Work (built on its latest model) to reach both regular users and businesses, showing it is ready to compete with China's biggest AI players.