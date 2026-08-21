Mopshop Distribution IPO retail portion 2.09x subscribed shares at ₹138
Mopshop Distribution's IPO is getting a lot of love from retail investors; the retail portion was subscribed 2.09 times on August 20, 2026, with 1,015 applications already in.
The overall IPO is also fully subscribed, and bidding wraps up on Friday, August 21.
Each share is priced at ₹138.
Mopshop reports ₹44.6cr revenue ₹5.17cr profit
Founded in 2018, Mopshop Distribution supplies cleaning tools and hygiene consumables to industries like banking, healthcare, and construction.
Of the funds raised (about ₹27.25 crore total), most will go toward paying off debt, buying new vehicles for deliveries, and installing a rooftop solar plant at its Vasai facility.
In just 11 months ending February 2026, they pulled in ₹44.6 crore in revenue with a profit of ₹5.17 crore, pretty solid numbers for a young company.