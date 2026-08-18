Mopshop Distribution launches IPO at ₹138 on Aug 19
Business
Mopshop Distribution Ltd. based in Maharashtra and known for facility management supplies, is launching its IPO on August 19 at ₹138 per share.
The offer closes August 21, with shares set to list on the BSE SME platform on August 26.
The IPO includes both new shares and some being sold by a promoter.
Mopshop earmarks 11.98 cr for debt
A bulk of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹11.98 crore, will go toward clearing company debt, with more set aside for buying commercial vehicles and adding a rooftop solar plant at their Vasai warehouse.
In FY25, Mopshop made ₹42 crore in revenue and ₹3.48 crore profit; CEO Rahul Jain says the IPO will help strengthen its finances and support future growth plans like better logistics and sustainability efforts.