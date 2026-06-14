LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / More companies to start memory chip production in India: Vaishnaw
More companies to start memory chip production in India: Vaishnaw
He also said that existing investors would ramp up their production

More companies to start memory chip production in India: Vaishnaw

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 14, 2026
03:50 pm
What's the story

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that more companies are likely to invest in India for memory chip production. He also said that existing investors would ramp up their production to bridge the demand-supply gap in this segment. The statement comes as global demand for memory cards and advanced chips has outstripped supply, pushing prices higher and prompting manufacturers to boost investment and production capacities worldwide.

Production costs

Rising costs of electronics

The rising prices of memory chips have increased the production costs of several electronic products, including smartphones and laptops. Vaishnaw said that a lot more investment is coming into memory manufacturing units as there's a huge shortage of certain components needed in AI data centers. He specifically mentioned high-bandwidth memory chips, which are critical for these centers.

Investment surge

Data center investments in India

Vaishnaw also noted that data center investments in India are likely to cross $200 billion soon, creating a need for billions of gigabytes of storage capacity. He acknowledged a global supply-demand imbalance but said it is being addressed by setting up more units. The minister gave the example of Micron's high-bandwidth memory chips, which started commercial production earlier this year, as an effort toward resolving this mismatch.

Advertisement

Investment prospects

Future investments in memory chip segment

When asked about future investments in the memory chip segment, Vaishnaw said both new and existing players are likely to invest. He also revealed that the India Semicon Mission 1.0 could see around 48 start-ups working on tech products. The minister emphasized that in ISM 2.0, design will be the topmost priority, followed by machines used in semiconductor manufacturing.

Advertisement

Mission progress

Indigenous production of complex chemicals and gases

Vaishnaw said that after decades of effort, India has managed to attract chipmakers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime. He said the ISM 1.0 program lays the foundation for a strong domestic semiconductor industry. The minister also stressed on indigenous production of complex chemicals and gases used in chip manufacturing as part of ISM 2.0's focus on chip design and equipment manufacturing in India.

Advertisement