More companies to start memory chip production in India: Vaishnaw

Investment surge

Data center investments in India

Vaishnaw also noted that data center investments in India are likely to cross $200 billion soon, creating a need for billions of gigabytes of storage capacity. He acknowledged a global supply-demand imbalance but said it is being addressed by setting up more units. The minister gave the example of Micron's high-bandwidth memory chips, which started commercial production earlier this year, as an effort toward resolving this mismatch.