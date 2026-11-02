Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan give NSE overweight with price targets

Both firms say NSE's strong market position, tech smarts, and rising retail participation, growing systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions, and the increasing share of household savings flowing into equities are fueling growth.

Morgan Stanley expects revenue and normalized profit after tax to grow at a CAGR of around 15% between FY27 and FY29, while JPMorgan expects adjusted profit after tax to compound at around 14% over FY27-FY29.

Still, they warn that losing ground in index options or new regulations could slow things down.

Interestingly, despite these upbeat forecasts, NSE shares didn't budge much, reminding everyone that real gains depend on smart moves and a bit of luck with market conditions.