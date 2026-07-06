Morgan Stanley calls dip in Indian stocks temporary cyclical setback

Morgan Stanley stays optimistic on India

Morgan Stanley tackled concerns about India's shrinking demographic edge and the rise of AI.

While falling fertility rates might slowly chip away at that advantage, they still expect solid growth for another 20 years.

Even if AI shakes up services exports at first, it could help boost productivity down the line.

With a growing consumer base, more investments, and India playing a bigger role globally, they're staying optimistic, especially with strong economic indicators ahead of earnings season.