Morgan Stanley calls dip in Indian stocks temporary cyclical setback
Morgan Stanley isn't worried about the recent dip in Indian stocks: they see it as a normal, temporary slowdown.
The firm believes India's strong economic growth will bounce valuations back soon, saying, "India's relative de-rating is cyclical and, with growth acceleration in the pipeline, it has potential to reverse."
They also point out that lower foreign investor ownership could actually set things up for a solid recovery.
Morgan Stanley stays optimistic on India
Morgan Stanley tackled concerns about India's shrinking demographic edge and the rise of AI.
While falling fertility rates might slowly chip away at that advantage, they still expect solid growth for another 20 years.
Even if AI shakes up services exports at first, it could help boost productivity down the line.
With a growing consumer base, more investments, and India playing a bigger role globally, they're staying optimistic, especially with strong economic indicators ahead of earnings season.