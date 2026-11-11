Morgan Stanley cuts SK hynix target 38% while Nomura optimistic

Morgan Stanley and Nomura aren't seeing eye to eye on where SK hynix's and Samsung's AI memory chips are headed.

Morgan Stanley just slashed its target price for SK hynix by 38%, worried about too many chips flooding the market and delays in data-centre construction in 2028 (with about 4.9 GW of capacity shifted from 2028 to 2029).

Meanwhile, Nomura is sticking with its higher targets, showing more confidence in the companies' outlook.