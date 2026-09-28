Morgan Stanley forecasts hyperscaler neocloud capex slowdown toward smart apps

Big changes are coming in the world of AI: Morgan Stanley predicts that by 2028 hyperscaler and neocloud capital expenditure growth will slow as the industry shifts gears toward building smart software and apps.

Year-on-year growth in hyperscaler and neocloud capital expenditure is expected to drop sharply, from 93% in 2026 to 61% in 2027 and 14% by 2028, as the industry shifts gears.