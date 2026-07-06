Morgan Stanley: India's IT firms set to benefit from AI

Indian tech stocks slump amid AI

Indian tech stocks have taken a hit, down 33% over the past 12 months and another 6% this year, mostly because of concerns about AI.

Still, Morgan Stanley expects earnings to stay solid, with projected growth of 12% for FY2027 and 8% for FY2028.

It's not too worried about long-term threats, seeing these bumps as part of a normal cycle rather than something permanent.