Morgan Stanley projects BSE Sensex 89,000 by June 2027
Business
Morgan Stanley thinks the BSE Sensex might soar to 89,000 by June 2027.
Their upbeat forecast comes from India's strong growth streak and steady economy.
They're expecting company earnings in the index to grow about 16% each year through FY2029, mostly thanks to rising local demand and cheaper oil.
Morgan Stanley: Sensex 66,000 to 100,000
Morgan Stanley points to more investments flowing into India, better consumer vibes, and recent economic reforms making it easier for money to move around.
They call India a "defensive growth market" with lots of local investors jumping in.
If things go really well (like oil prices stay low), the Sensex could even reach 100,000. But if global growth slows or oil gets expensive again, it might drop as low as 66,000.