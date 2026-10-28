Morgan Stanley raises Paytm price target to ₹1,950, up 35%
Morgan Stanley just boosted its outlook on Paytm, raising the price target from ₹1,450 to ₹1,950, a 35% jump.
This means they see Paytm's stock possibly rising another 22% from where it closed on October 27.
The upgrade comes as Paytm shows stronger performance in both payments and financial services.
Morgan Stanley sees Paytm volumes +23%
Paytm is expected to see major growth thanks to more people using its platform each month and a bigger slice of UPI transactions.
Morgan Stanley predicts payment volumes could grow at 23% annually between FY27 and FY29.
Plus, expanding its Postpaid offering and changes to the UPI merchant discount rate framework could boost revenues even more, potentially increasing EBITDA estimates by 30% in FY28.
It's no wonder Paytm's share price has already jumped 46% over the last six months.