Morgan Stanley says India could attract $800B over 5 years

Investment split: 60% energy datacenters defense

Nearly 60% of this investment will go into energy transition (think renewables and nuclear), high-tech data centers, and boosting domestic defense production.

By 2031, these moves are expected to push investment rates up to 37.5% of GDP and raise defense spending to 2.5% of GDP.

The big idea: strengthen homegrown industries so India can handle global challenges better and become an even bigger player on the world stage.