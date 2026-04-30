Morgan Stanley says India could attract $800B over 5 years
Big news: India could see about $800 billion in fresh investments over the next five years, according to Morgan Stanley.
This surge is mainly because global companies are rethinking their supply chains due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.
The plan? Channel funds into key areas like defense, renewable energy, and data centers to make India more self-reliant and attractive for foreign investors.
Investment split: 60% energy datacenters defense
Nearly 60% of this investment will go into energy transition (think renewables and nuclear), high-tech data centers, and boosting domestic defense production.
By 2031, these moves are expected to push investment rates up to 37.5% of GDP and raise defense spending to 2.5% of GDP.
The big idea: strengthen homegrown industries so India can handle global challenges better and become an even bigger player on the world stage.