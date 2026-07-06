Morgan Stanley sees 25% chance Sensex reaches 100,000 next year

Morgan Stanley projects Sensex 66,000-89,000

Its base case puts Sensex at 89,000 by June 2027 (50% chance), but there's also a bear case where it could drop to 66,000.

India's investment-to-GDP ratio is expected to climb as private money flows into energy, defense, and semiconductors.

Morgan Stanley sees recent market dips as just part of the cycle (not something permanent) with steady policies and AI-driven productivity likely to boost long-term growth.