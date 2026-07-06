Morgan Stanley sees 25% chance Sensex reaches 100,000 next year
Business
Morgan Stanley thinks there's a one-in-four shot that the Sensex could hit 100,000 in the next year, thanks to strong company earnings and a healthy economy.
Even though foreign investors have been pulling out and markets haven't moved much lately, strategist Ridham Desai is still upbeat about India's growth.
Morgan Stanley projects Sensex 66,000-89,000
Its base case puts Sensex at 89,000 by June 2027 (50% chance), but there's also a bear case where it could drop to 66,000.
India's investment-to-GDP ratio is expected to climb as private money flows into energy, defense, and semiconductors.
Morgan Stanley sees recent market dips as just part of the cycle (not something permanent) with steady policies and AI-driven productivity likely to boost long-term growth.