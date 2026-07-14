Morgan Stanley sees India's capex at $2.2T by FY2030

Big news for India's economy: Morgan Stanley predicts that capital investments will jump to $2.2 trillion by FY2030, 1.8 times what they are now.

This boost is mostly thanks to private companies stepping up, strong local demand, supportive government policies, and a comeback in exports.

The investment rate is expected to climb from 34.6% of GDP to about 37.5% by FY2030 (about the next four years from July 2026).