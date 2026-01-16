Morgan Stanley smashes Q4 expectations, shares jump

Investment banking revenues soared 47%, fueled by more M&A deals and a huge jump in fixed-income underwriting. Wealth management also broke records, bringing in $8.43 billion for the quarter.

What's next? Optimism...with some caution

Institutional securities outperformed too, pulling in nearly $8 billion—slightly above estimates.

CFO Sharon Yeshaya is upbeat about more M&A and IPOs coming up, especially in healthcare and industrials, but CEO Ted Pick admits there are still risks ahead from global tensions and high market prices.

After all this good news, Morgan Stanley shares jumped over 4% on January 16th—investors definitely noticed.