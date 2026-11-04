Morgan Stanley uses DTCC blockchain tokenization service for US securities
Morgan Stanley is among the first banks to use a new Wall Street service that turns US stocks and Treasuries into digital tokens on a blockchain.
Launched by DTCC on October 28, this move is all about improving liquidity, making collateral easier to move and use capital more efficiently: think of it like having your investments in your digital wallet.
DTCC tokens carry rights and protections
DTCC's system creates tokens for real stocks and bonds, so you get all the rights and protections but with easier trading and better liquidity.
The service runs on Canton and DTCC's private Besu network now, with plans to grow next year.
Big names like J.P. Morgan and Citi are also involved, and Amy Oldenburg from Morgan Stanley says this project will help shape its future in digital assets as the market evolves.