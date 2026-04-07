Morgan Stanley warns $150 oil cuts India growth to 5.7%

Morgan Stanley trims FY2027 growth forecast

The bank has already trimmed its fiscal 2027 growth forecast from 6.5% to 6.2%, expecting oil to stay pricey due to global tensions.

Meanwhile, the government might step in with subsidies or tax cuts to soften the blow, even if it means running up a bigger fiscal deficit than planned.

Despite all this, Morgan Stanley expects RBI to keep interest rates steady and let fiscal policies do most of the heavy lifting.