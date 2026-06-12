Morgan Stanley warns AI could slow India IT services exports
Business
Morgan Stanley is sounding the alarm: AI could seriously slow down India's booming IT services exports.
They are predicting growth will drop to just 4.4% a year, less than half the pace of the last five years.
Since these exports bring in $321 billion and support many jobs, that is a big deal for India's economy.
Morgan Stanley urges India boost manufacturing
With AI making it easier (and cheaper) to automate work, countries like external competition might grab some of India's business edge.
Morgan Stanley thinks India needs to boost its manufacturing sector, especially labor-heavy industries, to keep creating jobs and stay competitive.