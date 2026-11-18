Mortgage demand falls after rates jump to 7.35%, says MBA
Thinking about buying a home or refinancing?
You're not alone if you've hit pause: mortgage demand just dropped after interest rates jumped to 7.35%, the highest in three weeks.
This ends last month's streak of growing demand, with the Mortgage Bankers Association pointing to rising rates as the main reason.
Mortgage applications fall, refis down 54%
Overall, mortgage application volume fell by 2.3% from last week.
Applications for home purchase are now 18% lower than this time last year, ouch for affordability and confidence in the market.
Refinancing isn't looking much better, down 2% from last week and a massive 54% compared with 2025.
Interestingly, FHA refinance applications actually went up by nearly 7%, likely because their rates stayed lower even as others climbed.