Overall, mortgage application volume fell by 2.3% from last week.

Applications for home purchase are now 18% lower than this time last year, ouch for affordability and confidence in the market.

Refinancing isn't looking much better, down 2% from last week and a massive 54% compared with 2025.

Interestingly, FHA refinance applications actually went up by nearly 7%, likely because their rates stayed lower even as others climbed.