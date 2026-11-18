Mortgage rates hit 7.58% adding $355 monthly to $400,000 loans
Thinking about buying a home?
Mortgage rates have jumped to 7.58%, which means monthly payments on a $400,000 loan are now $355 higher than last year.
Jumbo and FHA-backed loans are up too, making borrowing more expensive across the board.
New-home rates 5.01% save $258 monthly
If you're buying a brand-new home, you might score a better deal:
new-home buyers averaged just 5.01% in mortgage rates last quarter, compared to 6.15% for existing homes,
on a $400,000 home with 10% down, a difference that can save you about $258 each month.
Builders offer rate buydowns
To help soften the blow of rising costs and higher insurance premiums, builders are offering "rate buydowns" to make monthly payments more manageable and keep homeownership within reach, even as everything else gets pricier.