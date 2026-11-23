MoSPI to count data as GDP asset, Saurabh Garg announces
India's about to count data (yep, all that digital info) as an actual asset when measuring the country's gross domestic product (GDP).
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) says this update will help modernize how we track India's economic growth.
MoSPI Secretary Saurabh Garg shared the news at a recent Data Users Conference, calling it a key step in ongoing statistical reforms.
MoSPI updates income and district metrics
MoSPI is also updating how it measures household incomes and district-level economies.
A nationwide income survey kicked off in April 2026 and wraps up by March 2027, with lots of people already taking part.
Plus, technical conferences in Mumbai, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi are helping ensure these methodological changes are clearly understood by market participants.
The goal? More accurate and transparent economic data for everyone.