Most CEOs aren't seeing cash from their AI investments

A new PwC survey shows that over half of global CEOs haven't seen any real financial gains from pouring money into AI. Out of 4,454 leaders polled, just 30% said AI actually boosted their company's revenue in the last 12 months.

Using AI everywhere makes a difference CEOs who go all-in—using AI across products and decisions—are two to three times more likely to see results than those just testing it out.

Still, most (56%) saw no impact at all, while only 26% noticed any cost savings.

Solid AI strategies pay off Companies with strong foundations for using AI (think: good frameworks and full integration) are three times more likely to benefit.

Those who weave AI into everything enjoy noticeably higher profit margins.

But even with these upsides, CEO confidence in future revenue growth is declining.