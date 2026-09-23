Most Indian GCCs still experimenting with AI amid messy data
A new report says almost 70% of India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are still just experimenting with AI, rather than using it across their operations.
The main hurdles? Messy data, old tech systems, and the need to upskill workers, especially since approximately 55% of routine GCC work is currently exposed to AI-led automation.
Indian GCCs must industrialize AI responsibly
GCCs are a big deal for India's economy, bringing in $98.4 billion and employing 2.36 million professionals.
But despite having plans for AI, most centers can't get past the pilot stage because of data and governance challenges.
As Manish Gupta, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India, puts it, "The most influential GCCs of 2030 will not be measured by the number of AI initiatives they launch, but by their ability to industrialize AI responsibly and at scale... robust foundations across data, infrastructure, and governance will become the bedrock of enterprise innovation."