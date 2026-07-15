Most Wipro employees completed advanced AI-training, cutting planning-cycles and financial-close
Business
Wipro just shared at its 80th annual general meeting that most employees have now completed advanced AI training, gearing up for new roles such as FDAs.
Thanks to this big AI move, the company has slashed its planning cycles from a month down to just five and cut financial closing time from 24 hours to eight.
Wipro IT bookings $16.4B, deals $7.8B
Chairman Rishad Premji highlighted that understanding client needs helped Wipro use AI for real impact.
This focus on tech has paid off. Wipro saw a 14% jump in IT services bookings (now $16.4 billion) and landed $7.8 billion in major deals this year, all while keeping operations sharper with AI at the core.