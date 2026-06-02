Mother Dairy aims ₹24,000cr revenue in FY2026-27 with 20% growth
Mother Dairy is setting its sights on a big milestone: ₹24,000 crore in revenue by FY2026-27, aiming for 20% growth.
In FY2025-26, it posted a turnover of ₹20,300 crore (up 17%), so it is definitely ramping things up.
Mother Dairy milk ₹15,000cr expands nationally
Most of its turnover comes from milk and dairy products under the Mother Dairy brand, over ₹15,000 crore. The rest comes from edible oils and fruits and vegetables sold as Dhara and Safal.
To avoid relying too much on Delhi-NCR (which brings in 63% of its revenue), it is expanding into new cities with fresh plants in Maharashtra and Bihar, plus a leased facility in Hyderabad.
Now, its products reach over 95 cities across India.
Mother Dairy builds nationwide plant network
With nine milk processing plants, four horticulture facilities, and 16 edible oil plants across the country, Mother Dairy is building a solid foundation to support its nationwide ambitions.
Its push into new markets is all about making sure more people get access to its products, hitting that ambitious revenue goal.