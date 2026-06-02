Mother Dairy aims ₹24,000cr revenue in FY2026-27 with 20% growth

Mother Dairy milk ₹15,000cr expands nationally

Most of its turnover comes from milk and dairy products under the Mother Dairy brand, over ₹15,000 crore. The rest comes from edible oils and fruits and vegetables sold as Dhara and Safal.

To avoid relying too much on Delhi-NCR (which brings in 63% of its revenue), it is expanding into new cities with fresh plants in Maharashtra and Bihar, plus a leased facility in Hyderabad.

Now, its products reach over 95 cities across India.