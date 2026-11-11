Mother Dairy raises Delhi NCR milk prices citing higher costs

Toned milk will be ₹60 per liter in bulk and ₹62 per liter in pouches.

Full cream jumps to ₹76 per liter, cow milk to ₹65 per liter, and double-toned goes from ₹54 to ₹56 per liter.

This is its second price hike this year (the last was in May), reflecting how tough it is getting for dairy brands to balance rising costs while keeping things running smoothly.