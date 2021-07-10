Mother Dairy raises milk prices from tomorrow. Check rates here

After Amul, Mother Dairy has raised milk prices by Rs. 2 per liter in Delhi and other cities. You can check the new rates here.

Mother Dairy has decided to hike prices of milk in Delhi-NCR and other cities by Rs. 2 per liter starting tomorrow, July 11. The company, which had last revised prices in December 2019, has cited rising input costs for the decision. The move follows that of dairy giant Amul, which had earlier this month raised milk prices by Rs. 2 per liter across India.

Prices also raised in UP, Mumbai, other markets

Mother Dairy said it is "compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs. 2/liter in Delhi NCR with effect from July 11, 2021 (sic)." Prices have also been revised in other markets like East and Central Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Kolkata, starting Sunday, at the same rate. The dairy brand is available in more than 100 cities across India.

Procurement cost of milk has risen, says company

The company said in a statement that the procurement cost of milk from dairy farmers has shot up 8-10 percent in the past one year, along with higher operational costs. "The company has been experiencing inflationary pressure on the overall input costs which has increased multifold in last one year, accompanied by the distress in milk production due to the ongoing pandemic."

New rates

Now, what are the new rates?

As per the revised prices, bulk vended milk or token milk will be sold at Rs. 44 per liter as compared to the current price of Rs. 42. Full cream milk (poly pack) will now be available at Rs. 57 per liter, up from Rs. 55. Cow milk will sell at Rs. 49 per liter as against Rs. 47 now.

What are the new rates?

Prices of toned milk have been increased from Rs. 45 per liter to Rs. 47 while double toned milk rates have been hiked to Rs. 41 per liter from Rs. 39. Rates of half liter milk packet for all these varieties have gone up by Re. 1. Mother Dairy notably sells around 30 lakh liters of milk in Delhi-NCR every day.