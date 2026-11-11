Mother Dairy milk to become costlier in India from tomorrow
What's the story
Mother Dairy, one of India's leading dairy brands, has increased the prices of its liquid milk products by ₹2-4 per liter. The revised rates will be effective here from November 12. This is the second price hike by the company this year. The first was implemented on May 14, 2026.
Reasoning
Price revision in response to rising procurement costs
The price revision comes as a response to the rising procurement costs of milk from farmers.
According to PTI, Mother Dairy has been forced to partially pass on these increased input costs to consumers.
The company passes on 75-80% of its milk sales realization to farmers and sells around 35 lakh liters of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms.
Price details
Prices of pouched toned milk increased by ₹2 per liter
Under the new rates, bulk vended toned milk in Delhi-NCR will now cost ₹60 per liter, up from ₹58.
The price of pouched toned milk has also been increased to ₹62 per liter from ₹60 per liter.
Full cream milk (pouched) will now cost ₹76 per liter, up from the previous price of ₹72.
Double toned milk's price has been increased to ₹56 per liter from its earlier rate of ₹54.
Price increase
Cow milk price hiked by ₹3 per liter
Along with other variants, the price of cow milk has also been increased by ₹3 to ₹65 per liter.
The company recorded a 17% growth in its turnover to ₹20,300 crore last fiscal year due to an improved demand for its milk products and cooking oils.
Mother Dairy was established in 1974 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).