Mother Dairy to reduce prices of many products: Here's how
Mother Dairy is dropping prices on many of its dairy and processed foods starting September 22, 2025.
This follows a recent GST Council decision that lowered tax rates for several food items, aiming to make these products more affordable for everyone.
What will be the new prices?
Full cream milk and paneer are now fully exempt from GST—so expect full cream milk to go from about ₹69 down to ₹65-66 per liter.
Ghee, butter, cheese, milkshakes, and ice creams also get a price drop with their GST cut from 12% or 18% down to just 5%.
Safal-branded snacks and jams are included too.
The company hopes to boost demand with lower prices
Mother Dairy says these changes should help ease the pinch of food inflation and make value-added dairy products more accessible.
The company hopes lower prices will boost demand, helping both consumers and farmers in the process.