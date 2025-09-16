Mother Dairy to reduce prices of many products: Here's how

What will be the new prices?

Full cream milk and paneer are now fully exempt from GST—so expect full cream milk to go from about ₹69 down to ₹65-66 per liter.

Ghee, butter, cheese, milkshakes, and ice creams also get a price drop with their GST cut from 12% or 18% down to just 5%.

Safal-branded snacks and jams are included too.