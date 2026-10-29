Motilal Oswal backs Piramal Pharma after Q2 beat, ₹270 target
Business
Motilal Oswal is feeling optimistic about Piramal Pharma, recommending a buy with a target price of ₹270 per share.
The company just posted an impressive Q2 FY2027: it delivered an 11%/56% beat on revenue/EBITDA in 2QFY27.
It also delivered a PAT of ₹50m vs. expectation of a loss of ₹684m for 2Q.
Piramal Pharma CDMO and CHG growth
The boost mainly comes from strong growth in Piramal's CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing) and CHG (Complex Hospital Generics) segments (pretty impressive after five rough quarters).
Motilal Oswal used a sum-of-the-parts approach to value the company, backing up its target price with solid numbers for each business segment.
All in all, things are looking up for Piramal Pharma right now.