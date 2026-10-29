Motilal Oswal backs Piramal Pharma after Q2 beat, ₹270 target

Motilal Oswal is feeling optimistic about Piramal Pharma, recommending a buy with a target price of ₹270 per share.

The company just posted an impressive Q2 FY2027: it delivered an 11%/56% beat on revenue/EBITDA in 2QFY27.

It also delivered a PAT of ₹50m vs. expectation of a loss of ₹684m for 2Q.