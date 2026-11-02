Motilal Oswal backs Vinati Organics buy, sets ₹1,270 target
Business
Motilal Oswal is backing Vinati Organics with a buy call and a target price of ₹1,270 per share, even though the company had a rough second quarter — 2QFY27 (Jul-Sep 2026).
They're betting on future growth from Vinati's ATBS segment and expect demand to slowly bounce back for its Butyl Phenol and Isobutyl Benzene products.
Vinati Organics EBITDA down 25% YoY
In 2QFY27 (Jul-Sep 2026), Vinati's profits took a hit: EBITDA dropped 25% year-over-year, and margins shrank due to unpredictable raw material prices.
Because of that, Motilal Oswal trimmed its earnings forecasts for FY27 and FY28 (cuts of 14% and 7%, respectively).
Still, they're optimistic about Vinati's long-term plans, especially as new ATBS production phases kick in and demand starts recovering across other segments.