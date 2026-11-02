Motilal Oswal backs Vinati Organics buy, sets ₹1,270 target

Motilal Oswal is backing Vinati Organics with a buy call and a target price of ₹1,270 per share, even though the company had a rough second quarter — 2QFY27 (Jul-Sep 2026).

They're betting on future growth from Vinati's ATBS segment and expect demand to slowly bounce back for its Butyl Phenol and Isobutyl Benzene products.