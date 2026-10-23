Motilal Oswal gives Colgate-Palmolive India buy rating, Q2 ₹1,710 cr
Business
Motilal Oswal is feeling optimistic about Colgate-Palmolive (India) and has given it a buy rating with a price target of ₹2,000.
The company just posted a strong 12% jump in revenue for Q2 FY2027, its second straight quarter of double-digit growth, hitting ₹1,710 crore after six quarters of muted growth.
Colgate-Palmolive India posts broad volume growth
Colgate's gains come from solid volume growth broad-based across brands and distribution channels.
Even though spending on ads shot up by 40%, which trimmed EBITDA margins a bit, new CEO Manish Anandani is focused on boosting sales through smart pricing and steady branding efforts.
Motilal Oswal reiterated its BUY rating with a TP of ₹2,000.