Motilal Oswal gives Jio Platforms buy with ₹1,515 DCF-backed target

Motilal Oswal just gave Jio Platforms (JPL) a "Buy" rating and set a target price of ₹1,515, thanks to the company's strong recent results and promising outlook.

They're expecting JPL's revised ₹1,515 target is premised on DCF-backed ~12.2x FY29 reported EBITDA, driven by higher incremental EBITDA margins and a faster-than-expected inflection in FCF.