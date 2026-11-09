Motilal Oswal gives Jubilant FoodWorks buy rating at ₹625 target
Business
Motilal Oswal is feeling positive about Jubilant FoodWorks (the folks behind Domino's and Popeyes in India), giving the stock a buy rating with a target price of ₹625.
This upbeat call comes after the company's standalone revenue jumped 11% YoY in 2QFY27, thanks to solid growth at both Domino's and Popeyes.
Popeyes India posts 122% revenue boost
Popeyes India really stole the spotlight with a massive 122% revenue boost, and stronger sales at existing ones.
Despite rising costs for things like LPG and labor, Jubilant managed to improve its profit margins through smart pricing and better efficiency.
Motilal Oswal expects this momentum to continue, projecting steady double-digit revenue growth over the next couple of years as both brands expand further.