Motilal Oswal gives L&T buy call, ₹4,400 target, India focus
Business
Motilal Oswal just gave Larsen & Toubro (L&T) a thumbs up with a "buy" call and a target price of ₹4,400.
Even though some projects hit snags due to the West Asia crisis, L&T is doubling down on its Indian operations to keep things moving.
L&T order book at ₹7.8tn
L&T's order book is booming: Middle East deals alone brought in ₹775 billion this quarter, helping total inflows reach ₹1.3 trillion.
With an order book as of Jun'26 now at ₹7.8 trillion and more big projects lined up, the company expects solid growth through 2029.
Motilal Oswal values L&T's core business highly thanks to these strong numbers and future prospects.