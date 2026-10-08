Motilal Oswal gives L&T buy call, ₹4,400 target, India focus

L&T's order book is booming: Middle East deals alone brought in ₹775 billion this quarter, helping total inflows reach ₹1.3 trillion.

With an order book as of Jun'26 now at ₹7.8 trillion and more big projects lined up, the company expects solid growth through 2029.

Motilal Oswal values L&T's core business highly thanks to these strong numbers and future prospects.