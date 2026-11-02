Motilal Oswal gives Phoenix Mills buy rating, sets ₹2,280 target

Phoenix Mills saw retail rental income jump 15% to ₹6.1 billion and retail EBITDA grow 18% to ₹6.4 billion this quarter.

Total spending at their malls climbed 25%, mostly thanks to a big boost in fashion and accessories (up 22%), plus standout gains in electronics (up 39%) and jewelry (up 28%).

Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, led the way with massive 68% growth.

All this has Motilal Oswal raising their future revenue and EBITDA estimates for the company.