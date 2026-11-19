Motilal Oswal just gave ed-tech player Physicswallah a thumbs up, recommending a "buy" on its shares with a target price of ₹200.

This comes after the company shared some big plans at its recent Investor Day, like aiming for revenue of ₹9,000-10,000 crore by FY30, implying a consolidated revenue CAGR of at least 25% over FY27-30.