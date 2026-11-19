Motilal Oswal gives Physicswallah buy, ₹200 target after investor day
Motilal Oswal just gave ed-tech player Physicswallah a thumbs up, recommending a "buy" on its shares with a target price of ₹200.
This comes after the company shared some big plans at its recent Investor Day, like aiming for revenue of ₹9,000-10,000 crore by FY30, implying a consolidated revenue CAGR of at least 25% over FY27-30.
Physicswallah targets nearly 2-thirds of revenue by FY30 (fiscal 2029-30)
To hit these ambitious goals, Physicswallah wants its online courses to make up nearly two-thirds of total revenue by FY30 (up from about half in FY26 (52:48 mix in FY26)).
It is also planning to branch out into new learning categories, boost profits from its offline centers, and invest in AI-powered products, all moves meant to help it stand out in the fast-changing ed-tech world.