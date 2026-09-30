Motilal Oswal gives Shriram Finance buy call, sets ₹1,220 target
Business
Motilal Oswal just gave Shriram Finance a thumbs up with a buy call and set the target price at ₹1,220 per share.
Even though higher crude prices and uneven monsoon trends could weigh on rural cash flows and transporter incomes in the near term, the brokerage feels Shriram Finance can handle it thanks to its diversified franchise, resilient asset quality, and strong underlying demand.
Brokerage predicts 18% assets, 29% profit
Motilal Oswal expects Shriram Finance's business to grow steadily, predicting an 18% annual jump in assets managed and a 29% boost in profits from FY2026 to FY2028.
They're also looking at healthy returns by FY28: about 4% on assets and 13.5% on equity.
In short, the outlook is positive despite today's economic bumps.