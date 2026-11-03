Motilal Oswal keeps buy on Birla Corporation with ₹1,100 target

Birla Corp's net debt is expected to rise from ₹2,080 crore in FY2026 to ₹2,930 crore by FY2028.

Even though adjusted profit after tax fell 59% this quarter (landing at ₹37.5 crore), it actually beat forecasts thanks to lower depreciation costs.

The company's ability to outperform expectations despite challenges shows some solid cost management behind the scenes.