Motilal Oswal launches Nifty REITs & Realty index fund
Motilal Oswal just dropped a new index fund focused on real estate, called the Motilal Oswal Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund.
It's designed to track the Nifty REITs and Realty TRI, so you're basically investing in a basket of NSE-listed REITs and eligible realty-sector stocks based on the underlying index methodology.
The fund is open for investment from September 25 to October 9, 2026.
At least 60% REITs, ₹500 minimum
At least 60% of this fund goes into listed REITs, with the rest in realty stocks, currently five REITs and 10 real estate companies.
You can start with as little as ₹500, and there's no exit load if you stay invested for more than 15 days.
Managed by Swapnil Mayekar's team, the goal is to mirror the index's returns (though tracking errors can happen).
There are also SIP options if you want to invest regularly.