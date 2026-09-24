Motilal Oswal launches Nifty REITs & Realty index fund

At least 60% of this fund goes into listed REITs, with the rest in realty stocks, currently five REITs and 10 real estate companies.

You can start with as little as ₹500, and there's no exit load if you stay invested for more than 15 days.

Managed by Swapnil Mayekar's team, the goal is to mirror the index's returns (though tracking errors can happen).

There are also SIP options if you want to invest regularly.