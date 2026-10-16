Motilal Oswal maintains 'buy' on Tech Mahindra at ₹1,950 target

Motilal Oswal is sticking with its "buy" call on Tech Mahindra, setting a target price of ₹1,950 per share.

This upbeat view follows Tech Mahindra's solid Q2 FY27 results, which showed 2.4% QoQ growth in constant currency.

The brokerage expects this momentum to carry through the rest of the year, making Tech Mahindra stand out among big IT players.