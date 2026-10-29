Motilal Oswal PAT nearly quadruples to ₹1,070cr on AMC strength
Business
Motilal Oswal just posted a huge leap in profits for Q2 FY2027, with PAT jumping to ₹1,070 crore, nearly four times what it made last year for the same period.
This big win mainly comes from their asset management business doing exceptionally well.
Motilal Oswal revenue ₹1,757cr up 20%
Revenue grew 20% year-on-year to ₹1,757 crore.
While profit dipped 29% compared to last quarter (thanks to some treasury investment swings), the asset management arm still pulled off a 69% PAT jump and now manages ₹2.23 lakh crore in assets.