Motilal Oswal rates Axis Bank Neutral, sets ₹1,475 target
Business
Motilal Oswal has given Axis Bank a "Neutral" rating and set its target price at ₹1,475.
While the bank's Net Interest Margin dipped slightly to 3.36%, its loan book grew a solid 23% year-on-year, thanks mostly to strong growth in corporate and SME lending.
Axis Bank Q2 FY27 profit ₹7,000cr
Axis Bank posted a net profit of ₹7,000 crore for Q2 FY27, up 38% from last year (though just below last quarter).
Net Interest Income rose 12% to ₹15,370 crore.
The bank also kept its asset quality healthy: fresh bad loans dropped by 14% quarter-on-quarter and provision coverage improved to nearly 70%, showing it's playing things safe financially.