Motilal Oswal rates DLF buy with ₹780 target, presales 3,800cr
Business
Motilal Oswal just gave DLF a thumbs up, recommending a "buy" and setting a target price of ₹780.
Even though DLF's presales dropped 12% year over year in Q2 FY27 to ₹3,800 crore, that number was still way above what analysts expected.
DLF 58,200cr pipeline, Westpark P-2 Mumbai
Despite slower sales this year, DLF has big plans ahead: a project pipeline worth ₹58,200 crore and major launches like Westpark P-2 in Mumbai.
Motilal Oswal expects steady growth for DLF through FY28, thanks to its strong lineup and solid market presence.