Motilal Oswal rates Go Fashion India buy with ₹300 target

Go Fashion's profits took a hit last quarter, with EBITDA down 40% due to pricier fabrics and bigger spending on branding.

Still, the company stands out for being debt-free and holding ₹2.5 billion in cash (about 20% of its market value), which helps it expand into bigger stores.

The plan? It will fund the larger-store transition.

Motilal Oswal is optimistic about Go Fashion's future because of the near-term margin pressure, a debt-free balance sheet, and ₹2.5b cash, which helps fund the larger-store transition.