Motilal Oswal rates SRF as buy with ₹3,000 target

SRF did see its margins dip a bit due to higher raw material and shipping costs, even though its chemicals business EBIT grew by 10%.

To keep things moving forward, SRF is focusing on cost optimization and growth fueled by refrigerant gasses and the ramp-up of fluoropolymers.

While Motilal Oswal trimmed its future earnings expectations slightly, it still believes SRF's growth plans will help the company bounce back stronger.